Indonesia Builds Strategic JALAMITRA Repository

Jakarta, MINA – Amid increasingly complex global geopolitical dynamics, Indonesia has taken a strategic step by developing JALAMITRA, a digital repository poised to become the cornerstone of an epistemic community for formulating the nation’s foreign policy.

This initiative is proposed by the Foreign Policy Strategy Agency (BSKLN) of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, serves as a collaborative platform bridging the government and national think tanks.

The JALAMITRA repository, which began development in April 2025, is designed to track and strengthen cooperation between BSKLN and partner institutions such as study centers, research communities, and independent research institutions.

During a public discussion held on Tuesday in Jakarta, Head of the Asia Pacific and Africa Regional Policy Strategy Center at BSKLN, Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela, emphasized the importance of forming an inclusive and adaptive epistemic community. This, he noted, is crucial given the growing need for responsive and data-driven foreign policy.

“JALAMITRA marks a significant milestone for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to forge strategic networks and document policy recommendations from intellectual partners,” Mulachela stated.

The discussion was attended by key stakeholders, including Agus Haryono, Deputy for Research and Innovation Facilitation at BRIN; Muhadi Sugiono, Chairman of the Indonesian Committee for European Studies; and Mohammad Anthoni, Editor of Indonesia Window.

Agus Haryono highlighted the importance of the FAIR principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) in building a digital repository to ensure its connectivity with BRIN’s data system.

Muhadi Sugiono underscored the vital role of the epistemic community in public policy formation, particularly in framing strategic issues, providing expert input, and building cross-actor coalitions.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Anthoni warned of the potential for escalating conflicts in Southeast Asia and their regional spillover effects. He stressed that a repository like JALAMITRA could strengthen Indonesia’s role as a credible peace actor.

In addition to government representatives, the discussion also saw participation from academic and media partners, including the Center for International Relations Studies UI, the School of Strategic and Global Studies UI, Kompas, the International Relations Study Program UMY, The Global Review, and the Center for Indonesia Reform.

Concluding the discussion, Sylvia Masri, Mid-Level Expert Diplomat at BSKLN, affirmed that while the JALAMITRA repository is still in its early development stages, it holds long-term strategic value.

“The utilization of JALAMITRA will strengthen Indonesia’s position in formulating foreign policy based on knowledge and multi-actor collaboration,” she said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)