Kuwait Denies Israel Planes Flying Over Its Territory

Kuwait, MINA – The Kuwait government has refused to allow Israel planes bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fly over Kuwait territory, and insisted that no Israel aircraft would use its airspace, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

According to the news site, the Kuwait newspaper Al-Qabas reported, “Israel planes will never fly over Kuwait’s skies to reach the UAE.”

The source said that the new route between Israel and the UAE “does not pass through Kuwait, but through another country,” and stressed that the route is far from Kuwait, MEMO reported.

Al-Qabas added, that reports about Kuwait allowing Israel flights through its skies were “completely false”.

“Kuwait will be the last country to normalize relations with Israel,” said a source quoted by Al-Qabas earlier this week.

On Monday, the first Israel plane landed in Abu Dhabi after taking off from Tel Aviv and flying through Saudi airspace. (T/Hju/RE1)

