Kuwait Donates $2m to UNRWA to Help Palestinian Refugees

Washington, MINA – Kuwait has donated $2 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri presented a check to UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications Tamara Al-Rifai in Amman, the Kuwait news agency said.

“UNRWA plays a vital role in providing basic services to Palestinian refugees in its five fields of operation, including through education, healthcare and social protection,” Al-Marri said.

“Kuwait attaches great importance to UN efforts and values constructive cooperation with it to achieve the development goals in society.”

The donation affirmed Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian cause and the humanitarian situation regarding refugees in the region, he said.

Al-Rifai said, “With this annual contribution, Kuwait continues to show its steadfast support to Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is truly grateful to the government and people of Kuwait for their generosity and solidarity.

“As the challenges around the refugees intensify, a long-term partnership with Kuwait can contribute to the stability of UNRWA and with it to a sense of safety of Palestinian refugees in the region.”

According to Arab News, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said last month that the funding crisis regarding Palestinian refugees in Jordan and other host countries had created an “absolutely unbearable” situation that could soon approach a tipping point.

The agency required $170-190 million just to keep its activities in Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza and elsewhere running until the end of the year, he said.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

