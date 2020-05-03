UAE Develops Treatment of Covid-19

Abu Dhabi, MINA – A patent has been granted by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy for innovative and promising stem cell therapy for coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

The treatment is developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC), by extracting stem cells from the patient’s blood and then putting them back after activation. Patents are given for innovative ways to collect stem cells.

Treatment has been tested in the country in 73 cases of patients who recovered, thus quoted from Emirates News Agency on Sunday, May 3.

The examination results appear negative after treatment to the lungs by inhalation using a fine spray.

The therapeutic effect is assumed by regenerating lung cells and modifying the immune response to prevent them from overreacting to Covid-19 infection which can cause healthier cells to become damaged.

Treatment efforts made it through the first phase of clinical trials that demonstrated its safety.

None of the patients undergoing treatment reported immediate side effects. No interactions were found using conventional treatment protocols for Covid-19 patients.

The trial continues to show the effectiveness of treatment and is expected to be completed in two weeks.

It should be noted, this treatment is given to patients in conjunction with conventional medical intervention. This effort will continue to be carried out, as an aid to the treatment protocol currently in use, and not as an alternative replacement.

These treatment efforts, in addition to the medical actions that have been taken, reflect the efforts and joint commitment of the UAE government to end the Covid-19 epidemic.

Non-drug interventions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, such as staying at home, social distance, and infection prevention and control measures, are still important to overcome the disease and its impact on the health care system.

ADSCC is a specialized health service center that focuses on cell therapy, innovative medicines, and sophisticated research on stem cells. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)