Two Patients Die in Indonesian Hospital Due to Israeli Siege

Gaza, MINA – Two patients died on Saturday in the intensive care unit of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, as a result of the ongoing siege imposed by the Israeli occupation army, power outages, and the lack of essential medical supplies.

Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan stated in a press release, “We lost two patients today due to the siege imposed by the [Israeli] occupation forces on the Indonesian Hospital and the interruption of electricity and necessary medical supplies.” Wafa reports.

He explained that patients, injured individuals, and healthcare staff in Gaza are facing extremely critical conditions, with the risk of death looming at any moment.

Abu Ramadan reiterated urgent appeals to international health and human rights organizations, as well as the global community, to take more action to protect patients, injured individuals, and health institutions, which have been struggling to fulfill their humanitarian duties for nearly a year.

He called for immediate health support and pressure to end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Of note, Israeli tanks have besieged the hospital since this early morning, launching shells towards its facilities, which caused the power generator to cease operations due to the heavy gunfire.

Additionally, Israeli tanks shelled the second and third floors of the hospital, destroying part of its perimeter wall.

For the fifteenth consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces continue their aerial, ground, and naval bombardment of northern Gaza, blocking supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel, while destroying homes and demolishing entire residential blocks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)