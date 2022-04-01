Two Palestinians Killed, Others Injured in IOF Raid on Jenin Camp

Jerusalem, MINA – Two Palestinian young men were killed and many others suffered injuries on Thursday morning after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed Jenin refugee camp and opened fire at local youths and resistance fighters.

As quoted from Palinfo, the Palestinian health ministry identified the victims as 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiyah and 23-year-old Yazid as-Sa’adi from the refugee camp. According to the ministry, 14 others were injured, with three of them in serious condition.

Another citizen has reportedly suffered from his exposure to tear gas during the events, which included armed clashes with resistance fighters from the camp.

According to local sources, the events started after a large number of Israeli troops aboard dozens of military vehicles stormed the camp and spread through its streets and on rooftops of some homes.

Eyewitnesses said that the IOF encircled a number of homes and demanded their residents to gather outdoors.

They added that the IOF campaign in the camp prompted civilian skirmishes with the soldiers as well as a gun battle between them and resistance fighters.

Of the Palestinian casualties, only one of them suffered a bullet injury in the exchange of fire. The rest were shot while throwing rocks and attempting to stop the soldiers from advancing into the camp, including the two that were shot dead.

One soldier from an Israeli undercover unit was lightly injured during the IOF raid, according to Haaretz.

Since last year, Jenin camp has seen an increase in violent and deadly IOF raids, which sometimes involved gun battles with resistance fighters. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)