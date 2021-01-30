Two Palestinian Prisoners Brothers Go on Hunger Strike

Ramallah, MINA – Two Palestinian prisoners brothers, Bassam and Bilal Diab from Kafr Ra’i City in the north of the occupied West Bank, went on a hunger strike for ten consecutive days to this day in protest of their rearrangement by the Israeli occupation authority.

According to Wafa News Agency on January 29, the two brothers were detained by the Israeli occupation force on January19 after an overnight attack on their home in their hometown, and are currently being held at the Al-Jalama interrogation center near Haifa.

Bilal, 26, has been detained for five times by the Israeli occupation authority in 2003, 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2019. During his 2012 detention, he went on a hunger strike for 78 days in protest at his detention without charge or trial, which ended with his release.

Bassam (37), also has been detained for three times by occupied authority in 2003, 2013 and 2018.

Usually, Palestinian prisoners will starting individual hunger strikes in protest against administrative detention, an Israeli action that allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial.

The Diab brothers action becoming the first time that two Palestinian prisoners to a hunger strike in protest of the re-detention by the occupation authority.

Israeli occupation authority have been detaining more than five thousand Palestinian and Arab prisoners, because reject occupation of their homeland. Many of these prisoners have been in prison for more than 25 years. (T/Hju/RE1)

