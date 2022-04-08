Two Israeli Killed and 8 Wounded in Shooting Attack in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – Two Israeli settlers were killed and eight others were injured, Thursday evening, as a result of a shooting attack that took place in several locations on the main Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

According to Hebrew media, 4 injured are in critical condition.

The occupation army radio indicated that more than a thousand Israeli policemen combed several streets in Tel Aviv in search of the perpetrator, who was still free for hours from carrying out his operation.

Channel Seven reported that the perpetrator of the Tel Aviv attack fired 12 bullets, killing two and wounding seven.

At dawn today, Friday, it was announced that the perpetrator of the “Dizengoff Street” attack in Tel Aviv was killed during a clash with the occupation forces in occupied Jaffa.

According to media reports, the martyr is the 29-year-old Raad Fathi Hazem, a resident of Jenin camp.

Immediately after the news of his death was announced, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in front of his family’s house, calling for him and his heroic deed and for Palestine.

The website of the Hebrew newspaper, Haaretz, stated that the perpetrator was identified after he was killed, and Israeli forces found his ID card. It was found that he was from Jenin and had no previous security file. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)