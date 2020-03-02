Turkish KAMMI Condemns Violence Against Indian Muslims

Ankara, MINA – Turkey’s Indonesian Muslim Student Action Unit (KAMMI) condemned acts of violence perpetrated by Hindu extremists against Muslims in India.

“In accordance with the principles of the KAMMI movement, crime is KAMMI’s eternal enemy. “When the mosque was destroyed, the persecution of Muslims in India, it was an act of ignorance that could not be ignored,” said the Chairman of the Turkish KAMMI Adi Sutrisno, according to a statement received by MINA on Monday, March 2.

“We must support Muslims in India, the OIC and the UN must discuss this issue as a form of human rights violations and urge India to immediately amend the Citizenship Act,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish KAMMI Advisory Council Amar Ma’ruf said, the tragedy tarnished a sense of humanity.

“India has violated UN Human Rights Council Resolution 16/18 on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination,” Amar said.

“Turkish KAMMI supports the Indonesian government to immediately warn the Indian government, moreover Indonesia is a member of the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council,” he said.

The Indian government has just ratified the Citizenship Amendment Act which is considered discriminatory and divisive against Muslims in India.

Responding to the Act, Muslims in India staged a protest to the government on February 23, but there were riots in the protest.

Until now, at least 42 victims have died and hundreds have been injured due to the riots that smelled of religion racism.

A number of buildings and vehicles were also damaged and burned. Islamic places of worship and holy books were also targeted by perpetrators of persecution. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)