UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Violence in the West Bank

Hamilton, MINA – The United Nations has issued a grave warning over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes and a full blockade on aid have persisted for nearly two months, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that Israel’s bombardment has targeted tents and residential areas, causing numerous civilian casualties and damage to vital infrastructure.

More than 2 million people in Gaza are now facing critical shortages of food, water, medicine, and shelter, Haq said, emphasizing that displaced families are living in extreme conditions, sometimes within 10 meters of raw sewage due to the destruction of sewage trucks. He added that all of the UN Population Fund’s (UNFPA) supplies, including hygiene and menstrual health kits, have been exhausted.

Healthcare in Gaza is also on the verge of collapse, with only seven hospitals and four field hospitals still partially functional. Malnutrition among pregnant and breastfeeding women has surged, and most newborns are reportedly underweight.

In the occupied West Bank, the situation remains volatile. Between April 15 and 26, OCHA documented at least 23 attacks by Israeli settlers. One particularly violent incident involved a child and his elderly father being assaulted in Masafer Yatta, resulting in life-altering injuries.

The UN continues to call for unimpeded humanitarian access and protection of civilians in accordance with international law. []

