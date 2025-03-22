SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Expresses Deep Concern over Israel Settlements Expansion on Palestinian Territories

sajadi Editor : Widi - 30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

1 Views

Palestinians losing land to expansionist Israeli settlements.

New York, MINA – The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Sigrid Kaag, expressed on Friday grave concern about Israel’s continuous settlement expansion and rising violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, Anadolu Agency reported.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Kaag emphasized the increasingly dire situation, pointing out the ongoing violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which demands an end to illegal Israeli settlement activities.

Kaag presented the latest report on the implementation of Resolution 2334, revealing that Israeli authorities have advanced or approved around 10,600 housing units in the occupied West Bank, including 4,920 in East Jerusalem.

She also noted a significant increase in demolitions of Palestinian-owned structures, with 460 structures destroyed or seized, displacing 576 people, including 287 children and 149 women.

Echoing the concerns of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Kaag condemned the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, stating that nothing can justify such actions.

Guterres’ concerns over detainees were also highlighted, particularly his denunciation of reported ill-treatment, including sexual abuse, of Palestinian prisoners.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains severe, with at least 3,860 Palestinians killed and nearly 6,000 injured during the reporting period.

In the occupied West Bank, violence continues, with 123 Palestinians, including 19 children, killed in Israeli operations. Additionally, 118 Palestinians, including six children, were injured by settlers.

Kaag warned that the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank is deeply troubling, particularly as Israeli military operations since January have displaced at least 40,000 Palestinians. Entire refugee camps have been evacuated as a result.

In her statement, Kaag called for a ceasefire and reiterated the UN’s commitment to a two-state solution, stressing that the occupation must end as soon as possible. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

