Turkish Authorities Open Unprecedented Investigation into Myanmar Junta

London, MINA – The Turkish Authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation into members of the Myanmar junta, including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led a failed coup in February last year, according to Myanmar Accountability Project (MAP) on press release on Thursday (June 2).

This is the first time that any national authority has opened an investigation into atrocity crimes committed in Myanmar since the failed coup.

“The opening of this unprecedented probe sends a powerful message to the Myanmar securityforces, from the most senior generals to the lowest ranks, that the world is watching and they will be held to account. We have requested the Turkish authorities apprehend those responsible”, said Chris Gunness, Director of the MAP, which brought the case.

”MAP thanks the Turkish Government for its support and we look forward to further cooperation as this case develops,” he adds.

According to the latest UN Human Rights Council report on Myanmar, there are credible reports that over fifteen hundred people have been killed by the illegal junta, though unofficial figures are far higher. Nearly eleven thousand people, including dozens of children, are being detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The UN believes hundreds of those have been tortured.

“What we are seeing is a pandemic of atrocity crimes spreading across Myanmar. Junta death squads are operating with impunity and mass arson attacks have seen hundreds of homes deliberately burnt down,” Gunness added. “There must be accountability for this unchecked reign of terror.”

Gülden Sönmez, the lawyer leading MAP’s case said “This is an important new case for Turkey, where, under universal jurisdiction provisions in the criminal code, cases have been brought for atrocity crimes committed against the Uighurs by China and against the Palestinians by Israel. Following the genocide against the Rohingyas, there is overwhelming sympathy in Turkey for the plight of the people of Myanmar.”

“With an active case in Turkey and a criminal investigation underway, MAP will add to its file in Turkey as fresh evidence against the junta emerges,” according to Gunness. “Soldiers are defecting regularly and the case against the junta strengthens by the day. Justice may take a long time, but the people of Myanmar must know that they are not forgotten. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)