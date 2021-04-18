Turkey Condemns Israeli Raids on Gaza

Ankara, MINA – Turkey’s presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalın, condemned on Friday the Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Kalan posted on Twitter, “We strongly condemn Israel’s raids on Gaza during the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan.”

He pointed out that Turkey confirms once again that it stands by the Palestinians against the Israeli oppression and calls on the Israeli authorities to stop these attacks immediately, Palinfo reported.

Meanwhile, Ömer Çelik, the ruling Justice and Development AK Party spokesman, also stated on Twitter, “We condemn this brutal attack that cannot be accepted by any humanitarian terms.”

Çelik noted that Israel has shown once again that it does not take into account any humanitarian values, stressing that Turkey will never forsake the Palestinians.

At dawn Friday and Saturday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids on the Gaza Strip. These raids caused considerable damage to property, without any injuries reported.(T/R3/RE1)

