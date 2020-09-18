Trump to Not Attend UNGA Meeting

Washington, MINA – The US President Donald Trump will not attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, a White House official said Thursday.

The annual meeting typically draws world leaders to New York for a few days and Trump often uses his speeches to frame his foreign policy.

But this year, because of COVID-19, many world leaders are only sending recorded messages instead.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters flying Air Force One to Trump’s campaign rally in Wisconsin that Trump would not attend. USA Today reported.

It is not yet clear whether Trump will virtually take part.

Trump has repeatedly pitched the idea of ​​hosting a G7 meeting of the world’s largest industrialized nations this year.

However, the idea was put on hold until after the November elections. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Ageny (MINA)