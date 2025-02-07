SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Signs Sanctions Order against ICC for Arrest Warrant of Netanyahu

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In his order, Trump accused the international court of engaging in “unlawful and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

He argued that the court’s actions against Israel and the US had set a dangerous precedent, putting American personnel at risk of harassment, torture and arrest.

“This malign behavior in turn threatens to violate the sovereignty of the United States and undermine the vital national security and foreign policy work of the United States Government and our allies, including Israel,” he said.

Also Read: More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

The order would allow the US to impose significant penalties on ICC officials, including asset freezes and entry bans on them and their families, on national interest grounds.

In January, after Trump’s inauguration, the House of Representatives approved a bill to sanction the ICC, but the Senate did not take up the measure on January 28.

Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by the Hague-based court in November last year for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the enclave.

Also Read: UK Opposes Relocation of Palestinian Citizens from Gaza

Trump added that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the US or Israel, as neither country is a party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC.

“Neither country has ever recognized the ICC’s jurisdiction, and both are thriving democracies with militaries that strictly adhere to the laws of war,” he wrote. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Worldwide Reject Trump’s Announcement to Take Control of Gaza

TagDonald Trump Trump Signs Sanctions Order against ICC

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Signs Sanctions Order against ICC for Arrest Warrant of Netanyahu

  • 5 hours ago
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Worldwide Reject Trump’s Announcement to Take Control of Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:19 WIB
America

Trump Says US to Take over Gaza Strip after Permanent Resettlement

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 15:39 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Load More
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 11:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:29 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas (foto: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:19 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us