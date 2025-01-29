SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Officially Bans Transgender Individuals from Serving in the U.S. Military

4 hours ago

United States President Donald Trump.

Washington, MINA – On Monday, January 27, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

Trump’s policy significantly changes the previous U.S. military policy, under the Biden administration, which allowed transgender individuals to serve in the military, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

Trump argued that a gender identity that differs from the sex assigned at birth is incompatible with military standards. Furthermore, the order prohibits the use of pronouns that do not align with an individual’s biological sex.

This policy has sparked both support and opposition within the country. Some supporters of the policy argue that it will enhance military readiness and unit cohesion.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) criticized the executive order as an attempt to marginalize transgender individuals.

They emphasized that the policy is discriminatory and not supported by evidence showing that transgender individuals negatively affect military readiness.

Trump’s policy is expected to face legal challenges and intense public debate, given its impact on thousands of U.S. military personnel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

