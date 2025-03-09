SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Administration Revokes $400M Grants to Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – The Trump administration on Friday canceled approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing the school’s alleged failure to address anti-Semitism amid pro-Palestine protests in its campuses.

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer,” Trump’s Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Columbia University, in a statement to NBC News, stated it would work with the federal government to restore the lost federal funding, emphasizing its commitment to “combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff.”

The move comes amid a broader crackdown on pro-Palestine students, who have protested Israel’s war on Gaza and called for divestment from Israel-linked companies. The actions taken against student protesters have raised concerns about free speech on American campuses.

Also Read: Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

Columbia was a focal point of last year’s campus encampments, leading to arrests and disciplinary actions against students.

The countrywide anti-war student movement was sparked last April by a pro-Palestine encampment at Columbia University, where dozens of students were arrested and others were forcibly removed when the university called police to the campus.

On Wednesday, A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied the Milstein Library in protest of the decision by Columbia University’s Barnard College to expel a third student demonstrator for campus activism in support of Palestine.

Trump signed an executive order last month to combat anti-Semitism, which lays a framework that could lead to the deportation of foreign students participating in pro-Palestinian protests. []

Also Read: A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag$400M grants anti-Semitism campus activism Columbia university free speech funding cut pro-Palestine protests student crackdown Trump administration US politics

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Administration Revokes $400M Grants to Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests

  • 2 hours ago
America

Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University Mark One Year on Israeli Genocide on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 October 2024 - 05:41 WIB
Africa

Dozens of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Columbia University Building

  • Wednesday, 1 May 2024 - 20:22 WIB
America

Columbia University Students Continue Solidarity Protest for Gaza for Fifth Day

  • Monday, 22 April 2024 - 08:25 WIB
America

US Mulls Sending Daesh Prisoners to Gitmo, Report Says

  • Friday, 31 August 2018 - 14:37 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Articles

The Destruction of Zionist Jews is Imminent

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Prepares Directorate General of Pesantren to Strengthen Islamic Boarding Schools

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 05:42 WIB
The Quran Gayo translation (photo: Inews)
Indonesia

Gayo Language Translation of the Quran Officially Added to the Library Collection of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi

  • 10 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us