Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Gaza, MINA – The process of transferring three Israeli prisoners in Gaza to the Red Cross began on Sunday, Israeli media reported as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian group Hamas said early Sunday that it would release three female prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire and first phase of prisoner exchange deals with Israel.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, began handing over the three Israeli prisoners to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City.

A large number of Qassam members and their vehicles gathered in the center of Gaza City to hand over the three Israeli women, he added.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN and Israel’s Channel 12 also confirmed the news.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after being delayed for several hours due to Israeli accusations that Hamas had delayed releasing a list of prisoners to be released. It was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

