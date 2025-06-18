SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Qatar Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, announced on Tuesday that his country’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, and this is what we have warned about,” Al-Ansari stated, as reported by Al-Quds al-Arabi. He emphasized that “the international community must pressure Israel to allow aid into the Gaza Strip,” and expressed concern over the systematic targeting of aid seekers in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the right-wing Israeli newspaper Hayom has revealed a United States proposal for a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The media outlet reported, “Israel is considering the American offer to release hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.”

The American side has proposed a formula that indicates their assurance of “the seriousness of all parties involved in ending the war and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.” According to sources, Hamas has reportedly agreed to this proposal, and has withdrawn previous demands, including an Israeli and American commitment to end the war, as well as its demand for a widespread withdrawal of Israeli forces. [Shibgho]

Also Read: UN Commission Raises Alarm Over Deadly Aid Conditions in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

