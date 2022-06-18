Three Palestinian Martyrs during Israeli Occupation Forces Storming of Jenin

Select Language

West Bank, MINA – Medical sources announced, at dawn on Friday, that 3 Palestinian youths were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces, which stormed the eastern neighborhood in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources said that the occupation army fired live bullets at a vehicle containing young men, during the storming of Jenin at dawn today.

The mosques of Jenin mourned the three young men “The martyr Bara’a Lahluh, the martyr Laith Abu Sorour, and the martyr Youssef Salah.”

It is worth noting that the city of Jenin is constantly witnessing incursions by the occupation forces, which leads to the outbreak of confrontations and clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli army. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

