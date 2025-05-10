Gaza: 23 Killed, 124 Injured in Latest Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 23 martyrs and treated 124 wounded individuals in the past 24 hours following ongoing Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Palestine Information Center reported.

The latest casualties come amid a renewed escalation of the Israeli offensive, which resumed on March 18, 2025. Since then, 2,701 people have been killed and 7,432 others injured.

The overall toll from the war, which began on October 7, 2023, has now reached 52,810 martyrs and 119,473 injured, as reported by the Ministry.

Search and recovery operations are continuing to locate and retrieve the bodies of those still missing in various parts of Gaza. []

