Three New Cases of Coronavirus in Palestine; Total 47

Ramallah, MINA – Government spokesman of Palestine, Ibrahim Milhem said today that there are three new cases of coronavirus in Palestine, which brings the total to 47.

He said in the daily briefing that two of the new cases are for female students from Ramallah who returned home arriving from France and that they were placed in a quarantine in the city before being in contact with anyone. This brings total of infected in Ramallah to three, WAFA reported.

The third is for a person from Nablus in the north of the West Bank, who apparently was previously suspected of having the disease and was kept in home quarantine, bringing the total in Nablus to two.

Two other cases are in Tulkarm, also in the north of the West Bank, and the rest are in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)