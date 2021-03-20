Three Indonesian Citizen Rescued from Philippne’s Abu Sayyaf Hostage

Manila, MINA – The Philippine Security Apparatus on Thursday rescued three of the four Indonesian citizens (WNI) who were held hostage by the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

“The three of them come from Wakatobi Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, namely AKM (Male, 30), AD (Male, 41), and AR (Male, 26),” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) in a press statement on Saturday.

The rescue was carried out on Thursday in the afternoon in Tawi-Tawi waters when the ship used by the ASG group carried three Indonesian citizens overturned due to sea waves.

The Indonesian hostages were transferred by ASG from Indanan, Sulu, to another place because they were pressed by the joint operation of the Philippine Security Apparatus.

The three Indonesian citizens were secured at the Tandubas Marine Police Station, Tawi-Tawi. The Indonesian Consulate General in Davao, through Army members at the Border Crossing Station Indonesia in Bongao, Tawi Tawi, has met, verified and examined the condition of the Indonesian citizens.

“They are in good health,” continued the press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The three Indonesian citizens are planned to be taken to Zamboanga before being flown to Manila for the process of returning to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, one other Indonesian citizen, MK (male, 12) is still unknown.

The four Indonesian citizens are part of the five Indonesian citizens who were kidnapped by ASG on January 16, 2020 in Tambisan waters, Sabah, Malaysia. Previously,one Indonesian citizen was found dead on September 28, 2020.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) Manila and the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City will continue to coordinate with the Philippine Government and local officials to provide protection for these Indonesian citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)