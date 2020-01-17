Indonesian Army Commander to Philippine Military: “Thank You”

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Arny (TNI) Commander in Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto praised the performance of the apparatus that released a citizen named Muhammad Farhan from the Abu Sayyaf group in the Philippines. He was also grateful for the work of the apparatus that succeeded in freeing the citizen.

“I thank the authorities who have succeeded in freeing the hostages from at least the last one is Muhammad Farhan,” Hadi said at the Leo Wattimena Lanud, Morotai, North Maluku on Thursday, thus quoted from detik on Friday.

Hadi did not say much about the release. He considered the hostage problem as finished.

“It’s over,” he said.

Previously, Muhammad Farhan who was held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf group in the Philippines was finally released. Farhan was rescued by the Philippine military in Baranggay Bato Bato, Indanan Sulu.

According to the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday Farhan was released on Wednesday at 18:45 local time. Farhan’s condition is currently undergoing a medical examination at Westmincom Hospital, Zamboanga.

“Declared healthy,” said the statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website. Furthermore, Farhan will be handed over from Philippine authorities to the Indonesian Embassy in Manila and repatriated to Indonesia.

Farhan is one of three Indonesian citizens who were abducted in Tambisan waters, Lahad Datu, Malaysia on September 23, 2019. Two hostages on behalf of Maharudin and Samiun were released on December 22, 2019 and handed over directly by the Indonesian Foreign Minister to the family on December 26, 2019. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)