Three Assurances from Allah for Muslims by Ustaz AHI

Cileungsi, MINA – The supervisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia, Ustaz Abul Hidayat Saerodjie (AHI) revealed that there are three guarantees of Islam from Allah that are given to Muslims.

This he conveyed during the annual event of the Muslim Community (Hizbullah) as a moment of muhasabah, preaching and at the same time preparation to welcome the month of Ramadan 1442 H in Virtual Tabligh Akbar 1442 H, with the theme “Congregation is Fitrah in Facing Various Kinds of Slander and The End Times Crisis “which was centered in Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi on Sunday.

Three guarantees in the unity of Muslims include: First, the Quran is a book that originates from Allah’s revelation that it will be preserved, cannot be changed by humans. Second, the preaching of tauhid will continue to echo and develop, it cannot be stopped by anyone. Third, Muslims will not be exhausted in the world, even though they are fought and hostile to them.

“So, whenever people want to block the preaching of Islam, this religion will continue to develop. The more it is pressured, it actually makes Muslims more awakened and united. That is Islam under the guarantee of Allah which will be maintained, ”he said.

“Hopefully, in the current state of slander, it will not make us divorce, but instead will foster a great sense of compassion to unite and pray for each other wherever we are,” he concluded.

For the first time, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Sunday held a virtual Tabligh Akbar, with the theme “Congregation is Fitrah in Facing Various Slander and End Times Crisis”, centered at Masjid At-Taqwa, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor Regency.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Tabligh Akbar is usually held centrally in one place such as in Cileungsi and Muhajirun South Lampung, which was attended by worshipers from all over the country and abroad.

Tabligh Akbar virtual was attended by congregations from various regions in Indonesia and abroad such as Thailand, the Philippines, Nigeria, Sudan, Palestine, and Malaysia.

By presenting the main speaker, namely Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, the advisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie and Head of Al-Fatah Maos Islamic Boarding School Arif Hizbullah, M.A. In addition, the presenter was MINA Editorial Secretary Widi Kusnadi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)