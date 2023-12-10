Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Calling for Release of Israeli Captives

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday night at what is known as Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, calling for a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas to free around 140 Israeli prisoners held in the Gaza Strip.

Protests spread across the Israeli entity to include the city of Haifa, where settlers rallied and carried banners calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Al Mayadeen reports.

“We hear the sounds of an unnecessary war, and we see that everything that is happening is a waste of time,” a spokesman for the families of Israeli prisoners said at the demonstration, as quoted by Israeli media.

Other speakers demanded that the Netanyahu government return the hostages from Gaza alive.

Voices at the demonstration suggested that the Netanyahu government “doesn’t care” about the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, and that the Netanyahu government “only wants revenge.”

A week-long Qatari-Egyptian ceasefire deal that ended on December 1 saw 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis, released from Gaza by Palestinian fighters, in exchange for the release of 240 underage Palestinian female and male prisoners held illegally. arbitrarily in Israeli occupation prisons. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)