Thousands of Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of worshipers consisting of residents of Jerusalem, Palestine perform Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, at the invitation of the Great Dawn Campaign to revive worship at the mosque.

Thousands of worshipers came from all regions and suburbs of Jerusalem, despite the cold weather and rain.

Palestinian media Safa News reports that even some of them have come since dawn and worship near the mosque.

After completing the prayer, the worshipers chanted in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, they expressed support for the mosque by saying, “Khaybar Khaybar, Jews, Al-Aqsa Army will return” and “Nation leader, Muhammad will not kneel”.

All roads lead to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, worshipers who come to meet the mosque to pray.

Meanwhile, dozens of residents around Al-Aqsa Mosque provided hot drinks for worshipers after performing Friday prayers. (T/R7/RE1)

