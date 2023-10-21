Thousands of People Attend Solidarity Action to Defend Palestine in Jakarta, Indonesia

Thousands of People Attend Solidarity Action to Defend Palestine at Al-Azhar Grand Mosque in Jakarta (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of people attended a Solidarity Action to Defend Palestine which was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at Al-Azhar Grand Mosque field on Jakarta on Saturday.

According to MINA monitoring, participants in the peaceful demonstration consisting of various groups called for an end to the massacre of Palestinians and the opening of a humanitarian aid corridor in Gaza.

The atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people have exceeded the limits of religious and humanitarian norms. So the Palestinian problem is not just a Muslim problem.

“The occupying troops not only destroyed mosques, but also churches, hospitals and people’s houses indiscriminately,” said one of the action guides, Muhammad Ridwan.

Participants in the Defend Palestine Action were also observed unfurling giant Indonesian and Palestinian flags in the field.

Present to deliver orations included, among others, AWG Advisor Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Deputy Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Ahmed M.I. Metani, General Chairperson of YPI Al Azhar Dr. Fuad Bawazier, MER-C Presidium dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad and AWG Presidium Nur Ikhwan Abadi. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)