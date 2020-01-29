Thousands of Palestinians Reject Trump Agrepement

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of residents in various places in the West Bank, Palestine, on Tuesday night, took to the streets to protest in anger condemning the Deal of Century announced by Donald Trump.

Hundreds of residents gathered at Al-Manara Square, the center of Ramallah, along with a press conference held by Trump with the participation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the midst of slogans.

Participants in the march confirmed, “the agreement will fall and our people have dropped many conspiracies. Thus Quds Press reports.

Clashes occurred with Israeli occupation forces at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh, after large marches on the streets of the city of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

Israeli occupation forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at young men who lighted tires on the road to the Beit El military checkpoint.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its crew handled a rubber injury in the Al-Wajh area during a confrontation at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh.

In Nablus, hundreds of people also participated in the rejection and denounced the Trump-Netanyahu agreement as a liquidation of the Palestinian struggle.

In Jenin, hundreds of residents gathered, raising the Palestinian flag calling for national unity and adherence to principles.

Hundreds of others were seen in the city of Yatta, south of Hebron, flying the Palestinian flag and singing national songs.

Elsewhere, clashes broke out between youths and occupation forces in the city of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron and in the area of ​​Asid, the city of Beit Ummar, the city of Qalqilya and at the entrance to the western city of Azzun. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)