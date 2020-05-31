Thousands of Muslim Perform Fajr Prayers Congregate in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Muslims from the city of Jerusalem and surrounding areas, joined the Fajr prayer in congregation at Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Sunday by following the prescribed health protocol.

It is the first time, after 70 days of being closed by the Islamic Waqf Department, as part of the Coronavirus prevention measure. Thus quoted from Quds Press on Sunday.

The door to the mosque opened at 3:30 am, and thousands of residents entered through several different doors.

Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem over the past few days, sterilizing and regulating the paths of pilgrims who come to the mosque to comply with health protocols and prevent overcrowding in the mosque’s rooms.

The director of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Omar Al-Kiswani, said: “The patience of our people over the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in returning today to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after 70 days.”

Al-Kiswani confirmed that the Islamic Waqf Department has completed all the requirements for accepting pilgrims and committed to complying with health protocols.

“Our message is to protect our mosque. This is a mosque for all Muslims in the world, and Allah has chosen saints to be among us when surrounded, either by the Coronavirus or others. ”

Al-Kiswani called on worshipers to adhere to social distance to preserve the mosque, protect it from occupation, and to protect the safety of citizens from Corona.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Islamic Authority in Jerusalem, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, asked that anyone suffering from health symptoms not attend the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He hopes the next prayers will run smoothly, calmly, and regularly. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)