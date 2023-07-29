The Search for Missing of An Indonesian Pilgrim Conducted Without a Time Limit

Tangerang, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas emphasized that the search for missing pilgrims on behalf of Idun Rohim Zen continues indefinitely.

The pilgrims from the Palembang Embarkation Flight Group (Kloter) 20 (PLM 20) have been declared missing a month ago.

“I have ordered the officers, especially the linjam (congregational protection) division who are still there to continue looking for our pilgrims who are still missing indefinitely,” he added.

The search will continue in cooperation with the Saudi authorities.

“Until then the Saudi Arabian authorities stated that indeed the person concerned could no longer be found, then it was stopped,” said the Minister of Religion.

Previously, there were eight Indonesian pilgrims who were declared missing. Seven of them have been found.

“Three people were declared dead, and one person is still missing,” said the Minister of Religion.

“So we are continuing to make efforts, coordinating with the Saudi royal authorities, both with the police, their SAR, so I ask them to be searched until we meet,” he continued.

The Minister of Religion hopes that soon there will be news of Idun Rohim’s whereabouts.

“Hopefully still alive. Even if we have to accept reality, for example when we die, we have to treat it well, I think that’s what he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)