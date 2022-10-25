The Points of Indonesia-Palestinian Agreements

Bogor, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad I.M. Shtayyeh visited Indonesia on Monday and he was welcomed by President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

During the meeting, he and Jokowi agreed on several matters, including:

First, Indonesia will continue to support the settlement of the Palestinian issue. The conflict between Palestine and Israel has occurred since Israel declared unilateral independence on Palestinian land.

Second, Indonesia and Palestine agreed to increase economic cooperation. During January-July 2022, trade cooperation between the two countries increased by 21.28 percent compared to 2021.

Third, Indonesia is committed to providing humanitarian assistance and capacity-building assistance to prepare for Palestine’s independence. The two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding on grant assistance.

Fourth, Indonesia is ready to facilitate reconciliation between factions in Palestine.

Fifth, Indonesia supports Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations.

“I also express Indonesia’s support for Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations,” said Jokowi.(T/ri/RE1)

