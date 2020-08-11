The Only Commercial Crossing with Gaza Closed by Israeli Occupation

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities om Tuesday decided to close the “Kerem Shalom” crossing, which is the only commercial crossing with the Gaza Strip, for an indefinite period, claiming to respond to the launching of “incendiary balloons” from the Strip towards Israeli settlements.

The Presidential Committee for Coordination of Goods of the General Administration of Borders and Borders in the Palestinian Authority informed the private sector companies to prevent the entry of building materials and all their belongings by the occupation, starting from Tuesday, to the Gaza Strip, through the “Kerem Shalom” crossing, until further notice.

Israeli Radio (official) reported that Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the crossing to be closed to goods, in light of the continued launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

He indicated that this decision came after security consultations and in light of the launching of balloons and the violation of the security calm.

The statement said, “The launch of the balloons and the violation of the truce will primarily harm the development of the economy and the attempts to improve the civilian situation of its residents.”

He stressed that the occupation army would respond firmly and firmly to any violation of what he called “the sovereignty of Israel”, holding “Hamas” movement responsible for everything that happens inside and outside Gaza, stressing that it will bear the consequences of that.

For his part, the spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” Abd al-Latif al-Qanooa said in a written statement to him that this decision is no longer effective against the will to break the siege.

“The occupation prevents the entry of building materials, closes the Kerem Shalom crossing, and Netanyahu threatens and threatens, and all of this comes within the framework of pressure on Gaza, tightening the noose and tightening the siege,” he said.

He added, “It is our people’s right to live a dear and dignified life on its land and struggle to lift the unjust siege imposed on it for 14 years, and all means of pressure and threat are no longer effective against a will to break the siege.”

The Israeli occupation authorities have imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip, numbering more than two million, since the victory of the “Hamas” movement in the legislative elections in January 2006.

The blockade caused a significant increase in poverty and unemployment rates, in addition to a significant weakening of the health sector, as it suffers from a continuous shortage of medicines and medical supplies, according to official data. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)