The Number of Journalist Martyrs in Gaza Increased to 101 (photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – The government media office in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday the martyrdom of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Al-Madhoun in an Israeli bombing in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of martyred journalists since the beginning of the Israeli war to 101, Quds Press reports.

The office said, in a statement: “The ascension of the martyr journalist Ahmed Jamal Al-Madhoun, deputy director of the Palestinian Al-Rai Agency (affiliated with the Gaza government), at the hands of Israeli treachery in the northern Gaza Strip governorate.”

He added: “This brings the number of journalist martyrs to 101 since the start of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip.”

On Saturday, the government office said in a statement that the number of journalists who were martyred during the war on the Gaza Strip reached 100.

Since last October 7, the Israeli occupation army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, which, as of Saturday evening, has left 20,258 martyrs and 53,688 wounded, most of them children and women, massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the Gaza Strip authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)