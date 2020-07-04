The Meaning of Al-Kautsar (A Lot of Favors)

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency, Preacher of Al-Fatah Bogor Islamic Boarding School

There is the name of a Surah in the Quran that we are familiar with. It is relatively short, only three verses.

We also often read it when performing prayer, especially in the sunnah prayer. Namely, Surah Al-Kautsar.

The name Al-Kautsar itself, is taken from the first verse:

إِنَّا أَعْطَيْنَاكَ الْكَوْثَرَ

It means: “Indeed, We have given you a lot of favors.”

Here, there is the word “Al-Kautsar”, which is interpreted generally as a lot of favors.

There is also a special understanding that Al-Kautsar means the lake in heaven promised to the Prophet and his devout people.

However, this is also not contradictory, because the lake in heaven is also part of the a lot of favors.

This is like Ibn Abbas’s explanation that Al-Kautsar is a lake in the middle of heaven surrounded by pearls and gems and equipped with beautiful, charming angels and servants who serve the needs of its inhabitants.

Another meaning of Al-Kautsar is elaborated by Ibnul Qayyim al-Jauziyah, who breaks down into 6 (six) opinions regarding the meaning of Al-Kautsar, namely:

Pond of river in heaven, a lot of good things are given to the Prophet, knowledge and the Quran, Nubuwwah (prophetic), Number of followers and followers of the Prophet, Lake in heaven specifically for the Prophet, who also visited by many people later, and many others.

All of which are still in a series of many favors. So, with all this understanding, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam did not need to grieve over the death of his sons, did not need to be weak on the taunts of unbelievers, and did not include the interrupted.

It is the unbelievers who are cut off from the goodness of God.

As a form of gratitude, we are instructed to perform the Qurban worship on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha 10 Dhu al-Hijjah, and the celebrated days thereafter, 11, 12 and 13 Dhu al-Hijjah.

So many favors that Allah has given us. Starting from the health favors of the coronavirus, work in the middle of a pandemic, devout family, and so on. Especifically, the favors faith and Islam, and is always in the guidance of Allah.

Hopefully, we can sow it and practice it. Aamiin (AT/RE1)

