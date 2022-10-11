Select Language

Latest
-346 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Practices the Crime of Collective Punishment against Thousands of Palestinian Citizens
-341 min. agoAs 1000 Jewish Fanatics Storm Al-Aqsa for The Fourth Consecutive Day
-308 min. agoAn Indonesian Citizen Shot Dead in Texas
-294 min. agoThe Greatness of Prophet Muhammad's Morals
-105 min. agoFIFA Envoy Visits Indonesian Football Association Office in Jakarta
Tausiyah

The Greatness of Prophet Muhammad’s Morals

Propeth Muhammad (source: Islampos)

By Arief B. Iskandar

The messenger of Allah Propeth Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam is the greatest human being. He has the best morals and the noblest personality. Allah stated it in Surah al-Qalam verse 4:

وَإِنَّكَ لَعَلَىٰ خُلُقٍ عَظِيمٍ

“And you are truly ˹a man˺ of outstanding character.”

In the hadith narrated by Anas bin Malik radiallahu ‘anhu. It is also said:

ان النبي لى الله ليه لم الناس لقًا (رواه اود الترمذي)

‘Prophet Muhammad is the best man in character.’ (HR Abu Dawud and at-Tirmidhi).

It is natural that the morals of the Prophet are so great because his wife, Aisyah radiallahu ‘anhu  said:

ان لقه القرآن (رواه لم)

The morality of the Prophet is the Quran (HR Muslim).

If the manifestation of the great morals of the Prophet is the Quran, then imitating his morals is implementing the entire contents of the Quran in every aspect of our life.

That’s why, the way to imitate the Prophet is to practice and apply Islamic sharia seriously in all aspects of our life. Wa maa tawfiiqii illaa bilLaah ‘alayhi tawakkaltu wa ilayhi uniib. (T/ri/RE1)

Source: https://www.hidayatullah.com/kajian/oase-iman/read/2022/10/08/237985/keagungan-akhlak-nabi-%EF%B7%BA.html

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news