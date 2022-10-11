The Greatness of Prophet Muhammad’s Morals

By Arief B. Iskandar

The messenger of Allah Propeth Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam is the greatest human being. He has the best morals and the noblest personality. Allah stated it in Surah al-Qalam verse 4:

وَإِنَّكَ لَعَلَىٰ خُلُقٍ عَظِيمٍ

“And you are truly ˹a man˺ of outstanding character.”

In the hadith narrated by Anas bin Malik radiallahu ‘anhu. It is also said:

ان النبي لى الله ليه لم الناس لقًا (رواه اود الترمذي)

‘Prophet Muhammad is the best man in character.’ (HR Abu Dawud and at-Tirmidhi).

It is natural that the morals of the Prophet are so great because his wife, Aisyah radiallahu ‘anhu said:

ان لقه القرآن (رواه لم)

The morality of the Prophet is the Quran (HR Muslim).

If the manifestation of the great morals of the Prophet is the Quran, then imitating his morals is implementing the entire contents of the Quran in every aspect of our life.

That’s why, the way to imitate the Prophet is to practice and apply Islamic sharia seriously in all aspects of our life. Wa maa tawfiiqii illaa bilLaah ‘alayhi tawakkaltu wa ilayhi uniib. (T/ri/RE1)

Source: https://www.hidayatullah.com/kajian/oase-iman/read/2022/10/08/237985/keagungan-akhlak-nabi-%EF%B7%BA.html

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)