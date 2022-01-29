The Greatest Blessing After Faith is Living Congregation

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur said that the greatest blessing for Muslims after faith is being able to live together.

“Favor according to Ar-Raghib Al-Ashfihani, in his book Al-Mufradat fi Gharibil Qur’an is a good condition,” said Imam in his tausiyah.

He said the pleasures felt by a person could come from external factors (from outside himself), such as getting gifts, salaries, descendants and others.

“External favors are of a duration (having a period of time). While the blessings that come from internal (self) such as peace of mind, gratitude, qonaah (feeling enough), “explained Yakhsyallah.

“With the pleasure of being together, it will bring eternal happiness,” he added.

“Because unity is the greatest blessing of Muslims living in congregation. Living together is a blessing from Allah that has been given to Muslims,” ​​said Yakhsyallah.

The unity of the Muslims became the subject of thought for the ulama, including those in Indonesia. Imam said the establishment of organizations based on Islam was actually aimed at uniting the Muslims.

“Hadratus Shaykh Hasyim As’yari in his speech at the NU Congress in South Kalimantan in 1953 emphasized the importance of unity among the people. He also emphasized that Muslims should stay away from divisions,” he explained.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)