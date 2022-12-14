The Benefits of Zakat

By: Tri Handoyo

”If they repent, establish prayer, and pay zakat, (they) are your brothers in the same religion. And, We explain the verses for people who know.” (QS Attaubah [9]: 11).

If prayer is an absolute means of benefiting the individual, zakat is also an absolute means of benefiting the people. That’s why the order for zakat is always coupled with the order for prayer in the Quran.

Because, in fact Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala wants individuals and people who are pious. Zakat is the third pillar of Islam (DR Yusuf Al-Qaradawi), which means it is more important than fasting during Ramadan and pilgrimage. The command to tithe is not less than thirty times mentioned in the Quran. And, the law is obligatory (binding), not sunnah (voluntary), such as infaq and alms.

The main feature of zakat as well as differentiating it from infaq and alms, lies in its ‘provisions’ (nisab, amount, terms, time, and method of payment), as well as the ability to ‘force’ it (which is a manifestation of its obligatory law).

This feature makes zakat funds have two important characteristics. The first is ‘obvious source’ (so that the amount can be predicted). The second is ‘stable number’ (small and normal fluctuations).

The two characters above are needed to fund annual activities (requires stable funds) and visionary activities (requires careful planning). Which, of course, does not come out of the provisions of the eight asnaf (fakir, poor, amil, gharimin, converts, liberating slaves, fisabilillah, and travelers).

Without a clear source of funds and a stable amount, of course it will be difficult or even impossible for us to support regularly and continuously the needy, the poor, converts, fisabilillah (including paying for the education of underprivileged Muslim children), and so on. In fact, even just making a plan to empower the people, we will experience difficulties.

Therefore, if the ability to force zakat is eliminated (not supported by legal instruments), the privileges of zakat itself will also disappear. Which means, the ummah will forever be in a state of disability, visionless, and will never be able to stand alone.

“By Allah, I will fight anyone who discriminates zakat from prayer.” (Khalifah Abu Bakr RA) (T/RE1)

Source: https://m.republika.co.id/berita/rmrhbz313/keistimewaan-zakat

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)