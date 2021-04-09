Taiwan Holds Islamic Culture Exhibition

Taipei, MINA – Taiwan has held an Islamic Culture Exhibition at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Taipei, from 9-18 April 2021 to increase Taiwanese people’s understanding of Islamic culture.

Information from the Taiwan Representative Office in Indonesia (TETO) received by MINA on Friday, stated that the exhibition was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, the Chinese Muslim Association (CMA), Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, representative agencies from Indonesia and other countries in Taiwan.

The first activity of the Islamic Culture Exhibition was held in the National Exhibition Room Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei from Friday to Sunday. There are four main themes of the exhibition, namely Arabic calligraphy, Islamic artifacts, Islamic architecture (famous mosques) and Islam in Taiwan.

While the second event, namely the experience of Islamic culture which will be held in the courtyard of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Saturday-Sunday. The public can watch live Arabic calligraphy performances, as well as enjoy breaking the fast and together tasting halal snacks after sunset.

There are more than 200,000 foreign Muslims who come to Taiwan due to various factors such as marriage, employment, and education, and also around 50,000 Taiwanese Muslims.

Muslim culture and Taiwanese culture have long been closely integrated. In recent years, the Taiwanese government, major hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions have also actively created Taiwan as a Muslim-friendly environment.

Taiwan also ranks third in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI). Many medical institutions in Taiwan have obtained the “Muslim Friendly Environment” certification. Many hospitals have designed various halal food options and provided a variety of education and training to help Taiwanese medical staff understand Muslim culture and improve the quality of medical care for Muslim patients.

TETO stated that religious freedom and tolerance for diversity are the characteristics of Taiwanese society.

In addition, Taiwan’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has been recognized by the world. As of April 7 this year, the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan is 1,050 people, the number of deaths of 10 people, recognized as one of the most successful anti-pandemic countries in the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)