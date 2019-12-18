Sweden Appreciates Indonesia for Encouraging Women’s Role in Peace, Security

The State Secretary for Foreign Affairs for the Swedish Prime Minister, Karin Wallensteen in his meeting with the Indonesian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the 14th Asia-Europe Ministerial Conference (ASEM) held in Madrid on Monday (16/12). (Photo: RI Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Madrid, MINA – Sweden appreciates the role of Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi in promoting the role of women in world peace and security.

It was conveyed by the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs for the Swedish Prime Minister, Karin Wallensteen in his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the 14th Asia-Europe Ministerial Conference (ASEM) held in Madrid on Monday.

On this occasion, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also said that Indonesia had just held a dialogue with Afghan women from rural and urban areas to increase their capacity. “And this will continue,” Retno said.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister explained that a different emphasis on training women from rural and urban areas of Afghanistan was welcomed by Sweden. The two countries agreed to continue to increase cooperation in enhancing the role of women in peace and security including the possibility of collaborating with a network of women mediators between the two regions.

On the occasion, Indonesian and Swedish parties also agreed to take advantage of the momentum of the 70th anniversary of the RI-Sweden bilateral relations in 2020 in order to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two countries discussed the possibility of the Swedish Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia to take advantage of the good momentum.

In addition, the two countries also discussed the possibility of collaborating to tackle terrorism issues at the time of Indonesia’s Chairmanship at the UN Security Council in August 2020.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the role of women in creating world peace.

Sweden is one of Indonesia’s biggest partners in Europe and in the Nordic region. Increased tourist flows and the presence of dozens of Swedish companies in Indonesia have contributed to the process of technology transfer and job creation for thousands of Indonesian skilled workers.

Indonesia and Sweden also have close multilateral cooperation, with the commitment of the two countries to support each other in various international organizations, and collaborate on various global issues, including non-proliferation of nuclear and women, peace, and security. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)