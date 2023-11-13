Cologne, MINA -Freedom for Palestine rally held in Cologne, Germany, in solidarity with the Palestinian people on Sunday.

Participants gathered at the square between the historic Cologne Cathedral and the train station carried Palestinian flags and banners with messages criticizing Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rally was attended by citizens of different countries as well as Turkish people.

In the speeches made during the demonstration, the “persecution” that the Palestinian people have been subjected to for years was underlined, and the attitude of the Israeli government was criticized.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip — including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.(T/R3/RE1)

