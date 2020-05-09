Sudan’s Transmission of COVID-19 Reaches 15 provinces

Khartoum, MINA – Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling of the National COVID-19, Sudan’s Ministry of Health, delivered the latest development of COVID-19 as of May 7, 2020.

An additional 78 people are confirmed positive COVID-19 so that the total nationally numbered 930 people, there are in 15 provinces out of 18 provinces in Sudan.

Meanwhile, as many as 52 people died, 92 are recovered, according to a press statement from the Sudanese Ministry of Health Covid-19 Data Handling Center in the Capital City of Khartoum.

The transmission of Covid-19 throughout Sudan to date reaches 15 provinces, with the highest distribution graph in Khartoum, Gezira, North Kordofan, Qadarif, and Sennar

From the Covid-19 national transmission chart of the Sudanese Ministry of Health, it is recorded that until now it is quite significant, in which Khartoum Province was recorded as the most cases nationally, where there are additional positive new cases of 55 people, out of a total of 794 people,

Whereas, Gezira Province is ranked second with six new cases bringing a total of 39 people, while North Kordofan is occupied by a number of positive new cases with a total of 24 people,

Other provinces that have already been exposed include Sinnar (20), West Kordofan (4), River Nile (5), Qadarif (21), whereas, White Nile Province (2), Red Sea (1), South Darfur (5), Middle Darfur (1), East Darfur (2), North Darfur (4) West Darfur (2), and Syimaliyah Sudan (Donggola) (6),

Until now there are three provinces that have not been infected. “This is very worrying,” said Minister of Health of the Republic of Sudan, Akram Ali Toum.

The minister further told a press conference a few days ago that “We predict that if the regional quarantine rules are not carried out in a disciplined manner by all elements of citizens, the positive number of COVID-19 will reach 1,000 people per Friday,”.

“We are considering extending regional quarantine rules if conditions require so,” he said. (T/RE1)

