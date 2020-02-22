Sudan Government Announces Investigation in Police

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese government announced late Thursday, February 20 to conduct an investigation into excessive violence carried out by police forces, against demonstrators who were protesting peacefully, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon after the noon in front of the Sudan Presidential Palace.

The mass actions included calling on the Transitional Administration to revoke the decision of 162 Army High Officers who were retired from office. The masses also warned that it would trigger state chaos.

According to the non-government Health Committee, police action against the protesters resulted in the injuries of 19 people due to tear gas and beatings. Those injured were rushed to hospitals, including school children and students.

Government spokesman Faisal Muhammad Salih said in a statement to the media of government would investigate the police violence.

The violence against the peaceful demonstrators has triggered a wave of mass anger that prompted a meeting of relevant parties to demand the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior and the Police Chief. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)