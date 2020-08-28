Stormed of Al-Aqsa, Dozens of Jewish Settlers Bring The Flag of Israel

Yerusalem, MINA – Dozens of settlers stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Maghribi Gate, escorted by the Israeli occupation police on Thursday.

The occupation police closed the doors to Maghribi at 11.00 local time, after the settlers entered. Two groups of Jewish settlers entered alternately.

According to the Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem, quoted by Safa as reporting, there were at least 92 Jewish settlers who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque at that time, and carried out activities around its courtyard.

During the raid, Jewish extremist groups identifying themselves as “Temple seekers” waved Israeli occupation flags, and roamed the grounds of Al-Aqsa, shouting the words “Haekal” and claiming that “Al-Aqsa belongs to the Israelis.”

Israeli police still impose restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into Al-Aqsa, and hold personal identity cards at its gates, while dozens of others are also prohibited from approaching it.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is subject to frequent raids and violations on a daily basis by settlers and escorted by Israeli occupation armed forces, in an attempt to extend full control of it and share it temporarily and spatially. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)