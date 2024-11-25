62,000 Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa since October 7, 2023

Al-Quds, MINA – The Palestinian Al-Quds Governorate announced on Sunday that more than 62,000 illegal Jewish settlers have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023, Palinfo reported.

The Governorate said in a statement, “62,697 extremist settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic and provocative prayers amid strict protection from the Israeli occupation police, including 198 settlers who stormed the holy site today.”

The statement said that 80 Palestinians have been martyred and 279 others were shot with live and rubber-coated bullets, in addition to the arrest of 1,971 others in occupied Jerusalem during the same period.

It pointed out that Israeli courts issued 107 decisions of house arrest, noting that 389 demolitions were carried out, affecting Palestinians’ homes and commercial and agricultural facilities.

The Governorate clarified that “the Israeli occupation authorities recently issued demolition orders, for homes belonging to the Abu Shafi’i family in the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, notifying them of demolishing their property in 14 days. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)