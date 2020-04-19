Stop Covid-19, Al-Aqsa Closed During Ramadan

Al-Quds, MINA – The Islamic Waqf and Religious Affairs Office in Al-Quds decides to continue the ban on worshipers to pray in congregation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

It is in line with Islamic fatwas and medical recommendations, which prohibit large crowds amid the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

“This decision is very painful for us all, we are accustomed since hundreds of years to prosper the Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan, with tarawih, Friday prayers and congregational prayers, but to realize the main objectives of Islamic law, we choose to pray at home, to protect human lives,” said the statement of the Waqf Agency as quoted from Palestinian Information Center on Sunday, April 19.

The Waqf Board said in its statement that the call to prayer is continued at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan and prayers are only attended by mosque imams, waqf officials, and mosque security.

“They will continue to prosper the mosque and continue to carry out their duties, with the permission of Allah, including Prayers of tarawih prayers, Friday, and congregation,” ​​the statement said.

“And we hope that we will be able to offer prayers happily and give thanks to Allah by opening all the doors of the Aqsa Mosque at any time, when there is information from experts regarding the end of the plague, the hope is before the glorious month ends,” the statement added.

The Waqf Board, appeals to all citizens to understand sharia and medical reasons related to the policy and is committed to temporarily offering prayers in their homes during the month of Ramadan, to maintain the safety of all. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)