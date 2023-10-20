Solidarity Action for Palestine at US Embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Masses of solidarity action for Palestine began to arrive at the United States Embassy area on Merdeka Selatan street, Central Jakarta, Friday at 02:00 p.m.

They wore black clothes while carrying Palestinian flags of various sizes. Apart from that, they also brought posters and banners to support Palestine.

The sympathizers consisted of mothers, youth, and children. They urged the Indonesian government to resolve the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

“Strongly condemn the actions of Israel, America and their allies for humanitarian colonialism against the Palestinian people,” said one of the crowd.

During this action, the masses asked the Indonesian government to officially open Indonesian humanitarian volunteers for Palestine. They also urged the Indonesian government to stop all forms of trade cooperation with Israel.

Not only that, they also asked the Indonesian government to immediately close the door on normalization plans with Israel and fully support a one state solution only for a Palestinian state.

Apart from that, the masses asked the Indonesian government to help the Palestinian people with concrete steps, such as sending defense equipment, food and soldiers.

Finally, the masses also demanded that the UN designate Israel as a serious human rights violator who has committed war crimes and punish Israel.

According to CNN Indonesia, the action was also marked by the display of a large Palestinian flag in front of the United States Embassy, ​​Jakarta.

The flag was stretched in the middle of the concrete road divider. Several people were seen holding the flag to keep it standing upright.

In front of him, the protesters were seen carrying various attributes such as support posters and scarves with the Palestinian flag motif.

Police officers were seen taking part in protecting the progress of the mass action. Security forces did not close or divert traffic around the United States Embassy. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)