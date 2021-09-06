Six Palestinian Prisoners Escape High-Security Israeli” Prison Through Tunnel

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on Sunday-Monday night, from Gilboa Prison through a tunnel they dug, while the Israeli occupation security services is still searching about them.

According to Israeli Kan channel, the Palestinians detainees had dug a tunnel through which they got out of Gilboa prison.

The Prison Authority said that this information is “preliminary, as the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.”, MINA’s Contributor reported on Monday.

According to the channel, one of the escaped prisoners is Zakaria al-Zubaidi, a former commander in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (military cells affiliated with the “Fatah” movement).

However, the other five prisoners belong to the Islamic Jihad movement, and they are: Munadil Yaqoub Nafi’at, Muhammad Qasim Al-Ardah, Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, Ayham Fouad Kamamji, and Mahmoud Abdullah Al-Ardah.

The Walla news website said that all the fugitive detainees are serving life sentences (for life).

In turn, the newspaper “Maariv” reported that large police forces were summoned, to the scene of the accident, which is currently conducting search operations using helicopters in the area.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the six escaped prisoners were in the same cell, and they dug a tunnel reached tens of meters. The tunnel opening was discovered a few meters outside the prison walls.

A senior police official said that the prisoner escape “is one of the most serious security incidents in a way.”

The Addameer Foundation for Prisoner Care and Human Rights mentioned that Gilboa Prison is located in northern (Israel), was established under the supervision of Irish experts, which has a very high security nature, and is the most guarded prison. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)