SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

6 Views

Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinian citizens were martyred on Tuesday in a series of Israeli occupation airstrikes and drone attacks in Rafah and Gaza City, Palinfo reported.

According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the civil defense service, an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in the Netzarim corridor, located in the southern part of Gaza City. The attack resulted in the death of five individuals, including two brothers.

Earlier in the day, paramedics reported that four citizens were martyred and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike east of Gaza City.

One of the injured later succumbed to his wounds. In a separate incident in the morning, a citizen was killed when an Israeli drone opened fire at him in al-Shuka town, located to the east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct House-to-House Raid in Azzun, Northern West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces also launched gunfire and artillery attacks in various areas of Khan Yunis. On Monday, four citizens, including three brothers, were killed in an Israeli strike in the eastern part of Abasan town in Khan Yunis.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 32 martyrs, who were reported missing during the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, four new fatalities were recorded as a result of fresh Israeli attacks. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 14 citizens were also injured in the past hours from either Israeli attacks or unexploded ordnance.

The death toll from the Israeli offensive, which began on October 7, 2023, has now reached 48,503 martyrs, according to the ministry. The number of those wounded has risen to 111,927.

Also Read: Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

Efforts are currently underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs still missing in various areas across the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

Tag2017 a year for peace ceasefire conflict Gaza Human Rights Israeli attacks Martyred Middle East Palestine Palestinian citizens

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

  • 29 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

  • 6 hours ago
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • 8 hours ago
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

  • 8 hours ago
Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Captives’ Families Urge Netanyahu to Reach Deal with Hamas

  • 11 hours ago
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Ceasefire, Death Toll in Gaza Rises

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

  • 6 hours ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us