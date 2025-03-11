Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinian citizens were martyred on Tuesday in a series of Israeli occupation airstrikes and drone attacks in Rafah and Gaza City, Palinfo reported.

According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the civil defense service, an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in the Netzarim corridor, located in the southern part of Gaza City. The attack resulted in the death of five individuals, including two brothers.

Earlier in the day, paramedics reported that four citizens were martyred and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike east of Gaza City.

One of the injured later succumbed to his wounds. In a separate incident in the morning, a citizen was killed when an Israeli drone opened fire at him in al-Shuka town, located to the east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces also launched gunfire and artillery attacks in various areas of Khan Yunis. On Monday, four citizens, including three brothers, were killed in an Israeli strike in the eastern part of Abasan town in Khan Yunis.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 32 martyrs, who were reported missing during the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, four new fatalities were recorded as a result of fresh Israeli attacks. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 14 citizens were also injured in the past hours from either Israeli attacks or unexploded ordnance.

The death toll from the Israeli offensive, which began on October 7, 2023, has now reached 48,503 martyrs, according to the ministry. The number of those wounded has risen to 111,927.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs still missing in various areas across the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

