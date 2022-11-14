Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia Inaugurated

Group photo session after the inauguration of the Grand Mosque of Sheikh Zayed Solo, Monday (14/11/2022). (Source: Screenshot)

Solo, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Solo, Central Java, Monday (14/11) morning.

President Jokowi directly welcomed the arrival of President MBZ at Adi Soemarmo International Airport to then together go to the grand mosque located in Gilingan Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City.

Arriving at the mosque, President Joko Widodo and President MBZ performed the Sunnah Tahiyatul Mosque prayer first. Furthermore, the two heads of state signed the inscription as a sign of the inauguration of the mosque. The activity continued with the planting of Sala trees in the courtyard of the mosque and group photos. After that, the two of them left the mosque area together.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo is a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAS. The construction of the mosque, which was a gift from MBZ, has been carried out since March 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)